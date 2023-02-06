Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MTV Announces Doc About Ukrainian Teen Refugees' Mental Health

MTV Announces Doc About Ukrainian Teen Refugees' Mental Health

The documentary is premiering commercial-free on MTV Tuesday, February 21st at 10PM ET/PT.

Feb. 06, 2023  

MTV announced TODAY a new documentary titled DON'T Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival, premiering commercial-free on MTV Tuesday, February 21st at 10PM ET/PT in recognition of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

With the invasion triggering a mass exodus of 5.15 million Ukrainian civilians fleeing to Poland - half of them teenagers or younger - filmmaker Nathaniel Lezra brings viewers just miles from the Ukraine-Poland border where he chronicles the lives of Ukrainian teenage refugees as they process the unimaginable trauma of being displaced from their country and separated from their fathers fighting the war at home.

Don't Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival highlights two teenagers Oleksandra "Sasha" Kunitska, 18, and Daria "Dasha" Unger, 15, in their new lives as they try to find normalcy in Poland - through volunteering work, mental health support, family and friendships - while maintaining hope for their families left behind, home country and their own futures.

Sasha, who had dreams of studying dance in Korea before the war, teaches dance classes to refugee children as well as working in a humanitarian center, collecting and distributing resources and working as a translator, among other duties.

Dasha, who shares her harrowing experience of that first morning of the invasion, attends group therapy with other displaced teenagers, many of whom have fathers forced to remain in Ukraine to fight.

Ekaterina "Katya" Trofimenko, 32, who developed and oversees Dasha's group within the local organization Your Development Foundation, is a Ukrainian psychologist and refugee providing psychosocial support for the waves of teenagers and kids fleeing. Audiences witness how Katya engages with the teenagers, whose own accounts of the extremes of war enable her to process her own experiences.

"As the world marks the one-year anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, we sought to shine a light on the enormity of the human impact of this war, particularly among the millions of young people who have fled their country," said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios.

"It's an honor to share their stories, and through the thoughtful lens of Nathaniel Lezra, show their extraordinary resilience in addressing their mental health, supporting their loved ones and finding hope for their futures."

"The film seeks to direct the world's attention to a group of people too often lost in this war's coverage - young refugees. These are people who have spent much of their lives living in the shadow of war, and whose identities and mental landscapes have been indelibly impacted by Russia's aggression," said filmmaker Nathaniel Lezra.

"It was the honor of a lifetime to spend time with these inspiring and extraordinarily resilient young people and I'm grateful to MTV for their partnership and shared commitment to telling their stories and encouraging more action to support them."

MTV is partnering with Choose Love to empower viewers to support young people who have been impacted by the war in Ukraine. Viewers can learn more and take action by visiting ukraine.mtv.com.

Don't Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival is executive produced by Nina L. Diaz, Lily Neumeyer, Benjamin Hurvitz and Pamela A. Aguilar for MTV. Nathaniel Lezra serves as the director and executive producer, Elizaveta Goroshnikova serves as creative producer, Iuliia Stashevska serves as story producer, and Malcolm Bird serves as executive producer. The film's logo was designed by Kateryna Gaidamaka, a designer and visual artist from Kyiv, Ukraine.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
ROSALINE to Stream on Disney+ For Valentines Day Photo
ROSALINE to Stream on Disney+ For Valentine's Day
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Disney+ will offer its U.S. subscribers the delightful romantic comedy “Rosaline,” starring Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen and Sean Teale, with Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford. The film originally debuted on Hulu last October.
Chelsea Handler Guests Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This Week Photo
Chelsea Handler Guests Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This Week
The actress and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guests hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks. Chelsea Handler will be joined by Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) as her first guest interview at the desk.
DEXTER Spin-Offs In Development at SHOWTIME Photo
DEXTER Spin-Offs In Development at SHOWTIME
SHOWTIME has placed a straight-to-series order for the new drama DEXTER: ORIGINS (w/t), to be executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips, based upon the Emmy-nominated hit series DEXTER that starred Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall. The network is also developing a new version of DEXTER: NEW BLOOD.

From This Author - Michael Major


ROSALINE to Stream on Disney+ For Valentine's DayROSALINE to Stream on Disney+ For Valentine's Day
February 6, 2023

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Disney+ will offer its U.S. subscribers the delightful romantic comedy “Rosaline,” starring Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen and Sean Teale, with Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford. The film originally debuted on Hulu last October.
Chelsea Handler Guests Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekChelsea Handler Guests Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
February 6, 2023

The actress and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guests hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks. Chelsea Handler will be joined by Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) as her first guest interview at the desk.
DEXTER Spin-Offs In Development at SHOWTIMEDEXTER Spin-Offs In Development at SHOWTIME
February 6, 2023

SHOWTIME has placed a straight-to-series order for the new drama DEXTER: ORIGINS (w/t), to be executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips, based upon the Emmy-nominated hit series DEXTER that starred Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall. The network is also developing a new version of DEXTER: NEW BLOOD.
Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman & More to Star in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Film AdaptationChlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman & More to Star in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Film Adaptation
February 6, 2023

Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson, and Tosin Cole will star in the film adaptation of Girl From the North Country. The Tony winning musical has been adapted into a film by Conor McPherson, who was also behind the Broadway incarnation. McPherson will also direct the film. The musical features hit songs by Bob Dylan.
Winston Surfshirt Announce 'Panna Cotta' Australian Tour This May & JuneWinston Surfshirt Announce 'Panna Cotta' Australian Tour This May & June
February 6, 2023

Frontier Touring and Illusive Presents are thrilled to share that ARIA double-platinum six-piece act Winston Surfshirt will take their Panna Cotta: So Close You Can Taste It Tour across Australia this May and June! The band will traverse the East Coast, taking in Melbourne’s The Night Cat on Saturday 6 May, Sydney’s Mary’s Underground.
share