MODERN FAMILY Goes to Paris

Over the last 11 seasons, the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan has traveled the globe, making hilarious memories wherever they went - from Hawaii, Australia, Wyoming and Disneyland to Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and New York.

In one last family trip, they head to Paris so Jay can accept a lifetime achievement award for his work in the closet industry. However, his old nemesis, Earl Chambers, finds a way to haunt him. Meanwhile, Claire has a secret rendezvous in one of the most romantic cities in the world, and Cam's lifelong dream of performing as Fizbo on the streets of Paris is about to become a reality on an all-new episode of "Modern Family," titled "Paris," WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Modern Family" is currently the No. 1 comedy of the season in Adults 18-49.

Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.

Guest starring is Arnaud Binard as Guy, Jean-Francois Pages as Bernard Busse and Jean-Pierre Pivolot as Fizbeau.

"Paris" was written by Paul Corrigan and Brandon Walsh, and directed by James Bagdonas.

The series is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Twentieth Century FOX Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of Twentieth Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.





