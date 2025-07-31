Liz Miele Sets Release for New Comedy Special, Unveils Headlining Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York comedian and writer Liz Miele (Comedy Central, After Midnight) is set to release her new stand-up special "Space Camp" on Tuesday, September 9, premiering on PUNCHUP LIVE.

Recorded live at The Bell House in Brooklyn, Miele hit the stage with her rapid-fire storytelling style to share tales of her boyfriend's botched vasectomy, faking marriage, being a Sky Princess, cat mishaps, and more.

Comedian and writer Liz Miele started doing stand-up in New York City at 16 years old, going into the city from her home in New Jersey to do open mics. She has since gone on to become an internationally touring headliner, and has appeared on CBS's After Midnight, FOX, AXS TV, Hulu, and NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me.

Miele has self-produced and self-released six live comedy albums and five specials including "Emotionally Exhausting", "Self Help Me", "The Ghost of Academic Future". Coming up, Miele can be seen on "Best Medicine" on FOX. Miele will be on tour throughout the fall -dates below, tickets on sale now here.

LIZ MIELE ON TOUR:

9/11 - Austin, TX @ Cap City Comedy Club

9/12 -San Antonio, TX @ The Station

9/13 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

9/14 - Dallas, TX @ DALLAS Comedy Club

9/20 - Waverly, NY @ The Legacy Laugh Lounge

9/21 - Brooklyn @ The Bell House

10/4 - Detroit, MI@ The Independent Comedy Club

10/5 - Chicago, IL @ The Den Theater

10/7 - Knoxville, TN @ Barrel House

10/8 - Nashville, TN @ Zanie's

10/9-11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Punchline

10/16 - Greenville, SC @ The Comedy Zone

10/17-18 - Charleston SC @ Wit's End

11/6 - Boston, MA @ Capo - 2 Shows, Special Taping