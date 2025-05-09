Listen: 'Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride' From Disney's Live-Action LILO & STITCH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first single from Disney's highly anticipated live-action Lilo & Stitch movie, Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride, is now available. The track is performed by American Idol winner Iam Tongi and the Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus. Tongi will be performing the song on American Idol’s Disney Night on May 12.

The Original Soundtrack will be available May 21, featuring two additional new recordings as well as an all-new original score from composer, producer, and songwriter Dan Romer. Legendary Mark Keali’i Ho’omalu returns to the franchise accompanied by the Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus. Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm perform a cover of the Elvis Presley classic, “Burning Love,” that was produced by their uncle, Bruno Mars.

Walt Disney Studios released a music featurette celebrating the magic and importance of ʻohana (family) with interviews and recording footage with Director Dean Fleischer Camp, and the soundtrack talent. Watch it below.﻿

The animated film, which featured an original score composed by Alan Silvestri, is especially memorable for its authentic Hawaiian music and use of Elvis Presley songs. For the music in the live action film, the filmmakers wanted to honor the music people remember from the original, while also finding new ways to infuse Hawaiians into the music, which included Bright’s mother, Lynell K. Bright, whose son, Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, co-wrote the screenplay (with Mike Van Waes.)

Bright is the director of the Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus, a choir composed of elementary school-aged children, which performed some the authentic Hawaiian music for the original film and contributed to several numbers for the live action film, including Henehene Kou ‘Aka, and He Lei Pāpahi No Lilo a me Stitch, on which the choir is joined by Hawaiian vocalist Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu. For Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride, they are joined by Hawaiian vocalist Iam Tongi.

The Kamehameha School Children’s Chorus is comprised of 40 children from grades four through six. “These kids are very special,” says Lynell K. Bright. “What makes this project so special for these kids is that they are all native Hawaiian descent, and they all speak Ōlelo Hawaiʻi, so it was a tremendous honor to be involved with this beloved story once again.”

Another song from the animated film, which can be heard over the film’s end credits (and which appears on the “Lilo & Stitch” Soundtrack featuring an original score composed by Dan Romer available on Walt Disney Records), is Burning Love. The song, which was made popular in the ‘70s by Elvis Presley and was performed by Wynonna Judd in the animated film, is performed by Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm, two young musicians born and raised on the North Shore of Oahu, who also happen to be the nephews of GRAMMY®-winning artist Bruno Mars.

Lilo & Stitch Soundtrack Track Listing

1. He Lei Pāpahi No Lilo a me Stitch - Performed by Mark Keali’i Ho’omalu and Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus

2. Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride - Performed by Iam Tongi and Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus

3. Burning Love - Performed by Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm

4. Experiment 626

5. Not A Good Fit

6. Practically A Kid Yourself

7. I’m Already in My Room

8. Send Me an Angel

9. What A Nice Arm You Have

10. Earth Studies

11. How Good's His Hearing?

12. Yep, He's Perfect

13. When Things Fall Out of the Sky

14. This Is Reality

15. Your Case Has Been Elevated

16. I Repeat, Code 51

17. A Hui Hou

18. Consider Our Deal Terminated

19. Good Parents

20. The Empty Chair

21. He's Not an Animal, He's My Friend

22. Playtime Is Over

23. Also Cute and Fluffy

24. What About Ohana?

25. We Were Supposed to Grow Up Together

26. Little And Broken, But Still Good

27. Nobody Gets Left Behind

28. Goodnight Sisters

29. Aloha ‘Oe - Performed by Sydney Agudong and Maia Kealoha

Comments