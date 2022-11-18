Listen: Disney Drops DISENCHANTED Soundtrack

Available today, the Disenchanted Original Soundtrack digital album features seven all-new original songs written by eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on "Enchanted" garnered three Academy Award® nominations and a score by Alan Menken.

The all-new musical comedy and sequel to "Enchanted" starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden, and directed by Adam Shankman, debuts this Friday, exclusively on Disney+.

The film's single "Love Power" (End Credit Version) performed by Idina Menzel, is produced by Lindgren & Ryan Tedder and mixed by Curtis Douglas. "Disenchanted" producer Barry Josephson comments, "'Love Power' is a beautiful ballad that tells an integral part of the story. Nancy encourages Morgan to find love and embrace Giselle. It is an opportunity to grow Morgan's character and bring her closer to Giselle in their mother-daughter story."

Menzel describes the song as "a beautiful musical reminder of everything that matters most in the world: savoring the moments and the memories. It is not always about the perfect, glossy, shiny fairy tale. It is experiencing the ordinary moments, the intimate moments, that change us. It is about understanding that life is not perfect, but when we go through struggles and traverse roads together, that's true love."

Menzel played Robert's fiancé Nancy in "Enchanted," a dressmaker who falls for Prince Edward and moves to the animated world of Andalasia. The Tony Award®-winning performer, who is considered one of the finest stage musical actors and singers of her generation, originated the role of Elphaba in the Broadway musical "Wicked" and received Tony Award nominations for "Rent" and "If/Then." As THE VOICE of Elsa in "Frozen," she performed the juggernaut ballad "Let It Go," which won an Academy Award for best song.

The soundtrack also includes two demo tracks not featured in the film, "Hard Times for Heroes (Demo)" performed by Patrick Dempsey, Ann Harada, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael McCorry Rose and "Something Different This Year (Demo)" performed by Gabriella Baldacchino, Kolton Stewart.

"Disenchanted" is a sequel to Disney's box office hit "Enchanted" featuring the original cast from the heart-warming story of the lovable maiden from the fairy tale world of Andalasia who finally found her Prince Charming in the kingdom of New York City. A Disney+ Original movie directed by Adam Shankman, produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams, "Disenchanted" begins streaming November 18, 2022, only on Disney+.

The film features an extraordinary ensemble cast, including Amy Adams, reprising her role as Giselle; Patrick Dempsey as Giselle's husband, Robert Philip; Maya Rudolph as Malvina; Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen; Jayma Mays as Ruby; Gabriella Baldacchino as Robert Philip's daughter Morgan; with Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine; and James Marsden as Prince Edward.

It has been more than 10 years since Giselle and Robert wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville IN SEARCH OF a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe, who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever.

Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

Listen to the new soundtrack here: