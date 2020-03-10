Linhan Zhang's THE LAST FERRY FROM GRASS ISLAND Selected for Tribeca Film Festival

Director Linhan Zhang's film was shot during the Hong Kong protests and shares the story of a former Triad looking after his senile mother in a rustic village, when he is faced with being killed by his apprentice. This beautifully shot live action short film will receive its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival and is the first film from Hong Kong to be screened at this prestigious film festival.



A Hong Kong hitman retires as a fisherman on the peaceful Grass Island. One day, his Chinese apprentice shows up, tasked to kill him before the last ferry departs.



Linhan Zhang was a film and television undergraduate at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. He was one of the fifteen 2017-2018 Sundance Ignite Fellows, and one of the twenty recipients of the 2019 Adobe Creativity Scholarship. This is the director's second film.



Clifford Miu graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts with a focus in producing and directing. As a producer, his short films have been officially selected at over 45 Academy-qualifying film festivals, a number of which are now available on HBO GO, NY Times Op-Docs, Nowness, and The Atlantic. As a director, his short film Porcupine was covered by IndieWire and Short of the Week, while his latest short film Ah Gong was a recent official selection at Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Foyle Film Festival, and the Palm Springs International ShortFest. He is currently in Taiwan producing the upcoming feature film American Girl.



The stunning cinematography was created by Greek cinematographer Giorgos Valsamis who shot the Palme D'or winning short The Distance Between Us and the Sky of Cannes 2019.



The Last Ferry is represented by Bering Pictures and Shortcuts.

Watch the trailer below.





The film will screen at Tribeca on:





04/16/2020, 11:30 AM at CIN-08 - Press/Industry Screening 1



04/19/2020, 3:30 PM at VEC-06 - 1st Screening



04/21/2020, 3:30 PM at CIN-07 - 2nd Screening



04/24/2020, 5:45 PM at CIN-06 - 3rd Screening



04/25/2020, 5:45 PM at CIN-06 - 4th Screening





