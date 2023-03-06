Lenny Kravitz To Deliver 'In Memoriam' Performance During 95th Oscars

GRAMMY-winning musician Lenny Kravitz will deliver the "In Memoriam" performance at the 95th Oscars, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, and executive producer Molly McNearney announced today. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, "The Oscars" will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

A writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist, Kravitz has transcended genre throughout a three-decade-plus musical career. He has recorded 11 studio albums that have sold 40 million copies worldwide and won four consecutive GRAMMY Awards. Kravitz appeared in such films as "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," "Lee Daniels' The Butler," "The Hunger Games" and "Precious."

Following the broadcast tribute, more than 200 filmmakers, artists and executives will be memorialized in an extended photo gallery on A.frame, the Academy's digital magazine.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show leading up to the ceremony.

The 95th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

ABOUT THE ACADEMY

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Photo by Mark Seliger