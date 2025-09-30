Lainey Wilson Returning to Host 'The 59th Annual CMA Awards'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Country Music Association and ABC have revealed that nine-time CMA Award winner Lainey Wilson will return as host for “The 59th Annual CMA Awards” for a second consecutive year. Wilson, tied for the most nominations at this year’s awards, including a nod for Entertainer of the Year, will lead the star-studded evening this November.

“I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” said Wilson. “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

Country Music’s Biggest Night broadcasts live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 19 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available next day on Hulu. Watch a promo clip below.

CMA Awards nominees and winners are determined by over 7,000 professional voting members of the Country Music Association, representing every sector of the industry. This peer-voted recognition holds unique significance, celebrating the creativity and dedication of those whose contributions continue to shape the genre and inspire fans around the world.

Performers and presenters for “The 59th Annual CMA Awards” will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for “The 59th Annual CMA Awards” are on sale now here. “The 59th Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton serves as executive producer. Alan Carter is director, and Jon Macks is head writer.

About the CMA Awards

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.”

Photo Credit: Robby Klein/CMA/ABC