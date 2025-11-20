Lainey Wilson Added to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has added Grammy, CMA and Academy of Country Music Award-winning artist and actress Lainey Wilson to its star-studded list of performers. Wilson will take the stage in front of the Herald Square flagship store.

Previously announced marquee performances set to take place on 34th Street in front of Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store include EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters; show-stopping numbers from Broadway’s “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Just in Time,” and “Ragtime”; and an appearance by the legendary Radio City Rockettes, celebrating their 100th anniversary.

Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner and three-time Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo will kick off the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a show-stopping opening number.

The 99th edition of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off the holiday season Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones across NBC and Peacock. Other previously announced performers include Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor. Additionally, Nikki DeLoach, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace and special correspondent Sean Evans will also make appearances. Find out everything to know about the 2025 parade here.

The 99th Macy’s Parade lineup will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 34 balloons, 4 ballonicles, 28 floats, 14 specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, performance groups and music’s biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holiday season.

On Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m., NBC and Peacock will air the primetime special “Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” hosted by NBC’s “Happy’s Place” star, Melissa Peterman. Broadcast live from the famous starting line on the eve of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, viewers will get an exclusive first look at the incredible stories behind the floats, balloons and bands as they prepare to make their way through the streets of New York.

Photo Credit: CeCe Dawson