How to Watch the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide

Let's have a parade! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, is getting ready to hit the streets of New York City.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brings families together like nothing else on television and remains a beloved tradition for millions,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “We’re proud of our longstanding partnership with Macy’s and look forward to working with them to produce a spectacular parade that we know so many people love and cherish.”

Whether you plan to enjoy the festivities from the hustle and bustle of the sidewalks or the cozy comfort of your couch, we've got the full scoop on what to watch for, when to look for it, and how!

While we await the big day, check out 35 of our favorite past parade performances, jam to our Thanksgiving playlist, and study up on Broadway's holiday schedule.

What is the history of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

For almost 100 years, the magic of the holiday season has kicked off with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade passes by for the 99th time, featuring its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances.

Established in 1924, the parade has been canceled only three times (1942, 1943 and 1944) since its inception. The event draws roughly 3.5 million spectators on the streets of New York City and over 50 million more who tune in nationwide. For so many Americans, watching the parade, from near or far, is just as much a Thanksgiving tradition as turkey and mashed potatoes. In 2026, the parade will celebrate its 100th march through New York City.

What is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route?

The official parade route runs 2.5 miles, from 77th & Central Park West south to 34th Street-Herald Square.

For spectators in New York or those traveling to the city to see it live, the procession begins by marching down Central Park West to Columbus Circle, then turns onto Central Park South, then proceeds down 6th Avenue/Avenue of the Americas. At 34th Street, the parade makes its final turn west and end at 7th Avenue in front of Macy's Herald Square.

Note: Avoid watching on 6th Avenue between West 34th & West 38th Streets & on West 34th Street between 6th & 7th Avenues. The national television broadcast limits viewing here.

Who will perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Parade perfromers will include: Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor. Additionally, Nikki DeLoach, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace and special correspondent Sean Evans will also make appearances.

Which Broadway shows will perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Among the performances are those from the Broadway casts of Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time and Ragtime. Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Radio City Rockettes will also join the festivities. A CHORUS LINE: The Next Generation, led by creative director and choreographer Baayork Lee, will also perform.

TIP: Broadway show performances typically occur in the first hour of the broadcast. If you miss them, check back right here at BroadwayWorld for a recap.

When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade officially begins its march on November 27, 2025 at 8:30am and will conclude at 12pm in all timezones on NBC and Peacock. The network will air an encore telecast at 2:00pm.

How can you watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Audiences nationwide can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade only on the official telecast on NBC and Peacock. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will return as hosts of the Emmy Award-winning celebration. A Spanish language simulcast on Telemundo will be hosted by the network’s Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz and Clovis Nienow.

Additionally, on Wed, Novemer 26 at 8pm, NBC and Peacock will air the primetime special “Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.” Broadcast live from the famous starting line on the eve of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, viewers will get an exclusive first look at the incredible stories behind the floats, balloons, and bands as they prepare to make their way through the streets of New York City.

Can you watch as the parade ballons are inflated?

Yes! Since 1994, onlookers have been able to watch the Macy's Balloon Inflation Celebration on Thanksgiving Eve. The event takes place 1pm to 6pm (line openx at noon). Enter at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue. Learn more.

Did you know?

-A Parade float takes approximately four months to construct (with added time for ideation and design).

-If the Parade Studio team were to start from scratch and build all the floats that will appear in the 2024 Parade, it would take eight years.



-More than a 1⁄2 mile of hand sewn skirt and fringe wrap each float in the Parade.



-All of Macy's Parade floats are engineered and designed to fold up to the size of a New York City bus to fit through the Lincoln Tunnel as they travel from Macy's Parade Studio to the Parade's starting line on Manhattan's Upper West Side.



-The longest and tallest float in the Parade is Santa's Sleigh, while Tom Turkey is the Parade's longest running float that traditionally kicks off each Parade.



-The first Parade balloons, designed by Tony Sarg, were created as upside-down marionettes inflated with cold air and carried on sticks.



-The first helium inflated Parade balloons were introduced in 1929.



-The Parade was originally started by the employees and was called The Macy's Christmas Parade. This changed to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1934.

Parade by the numbers:

-Years of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – 99 (est. 1924)

-Years on NBC, official national broadcast partner – 73 (since 1952)

-Years of Al Roker as co-host- 31

-Gallons of Paint - 2,000

-Pounds of Glitter - 300

-Pounds of Confetti - 200

-Paint Brushes - 75 fine art brushes + 300 additional types of brushes

-Costumes 4,500+

Photos courtesy of Macy's, Inc.