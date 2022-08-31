Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE to Return to OWN in September

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” will return to Saturdays at 8:00pm ET/PT starting September 10.

Aug. 31, 2022  

New episodes of OWN's smash hit unscripted series "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" return to Saturdays at 8:00pm ET/PT starting September 10 with Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, as well as Tiffany and Louis Whitlow.

The new episodes continue to follow the group as they navigate their businesses, friendships and relationships in Huntsville, Alabama. The new season rehashes the fallout from Melody and Martell's relationship as the two reconnect, and Melody admits to Stormi that she is cautiously moving forward with him, while Martell explores unexpected business ventures. Also, Kimmi confronts Maurice with infidelity rumors, Tiffany searches for her birth father, and Wanda's past resurfaces

"Family or Fiancé" follows with an all-new episode at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT featuring New York couple Jackie and Zuri, who have been together for five years and plan to marry, but their families have yet to meet. Jackie is holding resentments and secrets from her past that are compromising her emotional well-being and current relationships.

Hosted by renowned relationship coach Tracy McMillan, "Family or Fiancé" is a high-stakes social experiment that brings real-life couples and their disapproving families together for three days to unpack their differences. After coaching sessions and tasks designed to strengthen bonds, will the families' renewed understanding persuade them to bless the couple's happily-ever-after, or will they be forced to choose between family or fiancé?

OWN's most-watched unscripted series, "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" was created by renowned reality TV producer, Carlos King, and is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America with executive producers King, Jordana Hochman, Angela Dugan, Andrew Hoagland, Markus Burns, and Codine Williams.

"Family or Fiancé" is executive produced by Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross and Jonathan Singer, and co-executive produced by Jason "Ninja" Williams, Valana Hunn and Alicia Bean of Bunim/Murray Productions in partnership with OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Watch a new supertease for the upcoming season here:



Michael Major


