LOVE IS BLIND: THE REUNION to Air on Sunday on Netflix

The must-see Love Is Blind season five reunion special premieres Sunday, October 15 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT, only on Netflix. 

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Save the date! The must-see Love Is Blind season five reunion special premieres Sunday, October 15 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT, only on Netflix. 

Hosted by Nick & Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind: The Reunion will reunite the cast for the first time since their mid-season breakups, “I Dos,” or “I Don’ts.”

They’ll reflect on their relationships, break down this season’s twists and turns, and unveil secrets that have unfolded since the experiment concluded. Gather your pod squad, you won’t want to miss it!

The fifth season of the cultural hit reality series returns with a new group of Houston singles ready to hit the pods and find love. As the experiment continues to expand, each participant’s individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key — whether they find love outwardly or within.

In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before.

Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world — including protective families, skeptical friends, and THE EXES they thought they’d left behind?

Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them.

Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-episode series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter — or if love really is blind.

Watch the date announcement teaser here:



