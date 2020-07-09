LEGENDARY Season One Finale Now Available on HBO Max

The season one finale of Legendary is now available on HBO Max.

The streaming platform announced today that mc Dashaun Wesley along with judges Leiomy Maldonado,

Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and Megan Thee Stallion will return to serve realness for season two which will move to the west coast to SLAY in LA.



In this series highlighting modern day ball culture, "Houses" battle in fashion and dance challenges including vogueing for the chance to snatch the legendary trophy and win a cash prize. Voguing is a competitive style of modern dance featuring high fashion and choreography based on poses struck by models. Legendary features eight voguing houses, each comprised of five performers and a leader-the house "parent." The teams compete in an arcing competition that documents a themed ball every episode from start to finish giving full access to the behind the scenes action.



From Scout Productions, Emmy award winners David Collins (Queer Eye), Rob Eric(Queer Eye) and Michael Williams (Queer Eye) serve as executive producers. Renata Lombardo and Shant Tutunjian also serve as executive producers.

