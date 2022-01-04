LATE NIGHT Cancelled This Week After Seth Meyers Tests Positive For COVID

This week's episodes of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS have been cancelled after Seth Meyers has tested positive for COVID-19.

Meyers REVEALED the COVID result in a tweet, stating that he feels "fine" since he has received his vaccines and booster shot. The show will not air for the rest of the week and will resume next Monday, January 10 in a new location.

The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!! - Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 4, 2022

Meyers hosted a live episode of the show last night, featuring American Utopia star David Byrne. Watch the segment here.

Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC