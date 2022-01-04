VIDEO: David Byrne Talks AMERICAN UTOPIA 'Unchained' Performances on LATE NIGHT

David Byrne appeared on The Late Show with Seth Meyers last night to discuss the current Broadway engagement of American Utopia.

Recently, after several members of the cast and crew tested positive, Byrne performed an "Unchained" version of the show to avoid cancelling performances.

"We couldn't do the show anymore. Some of us talked amongst ourselves and said, 'Well maybe we can do a kinda unplugged type of thing. We'll do some other songs, catalogue songs, Talking Head songs, whatever, and see if the audience wants to hear that,'" Byrne said to Meyers. "We won't be doing any of the choreography, we won't be doing the show, but we'll give them something."

David Byrne's American Utopia marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theater. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe.

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach number 1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27countries over nine months in 2018.

Tickets for American Utopia are on sale through April 3, 2022 at www.americanutopiabroadway.com.