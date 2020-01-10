Kevin Hart to Executive Produce NIGHT SCHOOL Adaptation for NBC

The pilot for a television adaptation of the 2018 comedy "Night School" has been ordered by NBC, Variety reported on Friday.

The multi-cam series centers on a mix of adults at a night school GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared experience and find themselves helping each other both inside and outside of the classroom.

Executive producers for the series include Kevin Hart, Will Packer and Malcolm D. Lee. Hart starred in, co-wrote and produced the film "Night School" with Packer producing and Lee direc ting. Also executing producing and writing the pilot is Chris Moynihan.

Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, Romany Malco and Taran Killam starred in the film. Casting has not yet been announced for the NBC pilot.

Since "Night School," Hart has released two Netflix specials - "Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History" and "Kevin Hart: Irresponsible" - and has been featured on the big screen in "The Secret Life of Pets 2," "Hobbs & Shaw" and "Jumanji: The Next Level."

This story was originally reported by Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories