Kenan Thompson, Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish And Byron Allen To Co-Host 'Feeding America Comedy Festival'

Kenan Thompson, Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish and Byron Allen will serve as co-hosts for the two-hour comedy special "Feeding America Comedy Festival" on Sunday, May 10 from 7-9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.



In addition, the telecast - from Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios and Funny Or Die - has added Michael Che, Will Smith, Will Ferrell, Wanda Sykes, Stephen Colbert and Colin Quinn to the all-star event that will feature a plethora of today's biggest comedy superstars to support and raise money for America's largest hunger-relief organization, Feeding America®.

Including the co-hosts, among the comedians contributing pre-recorded comedy segments are Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Dane Cook, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Tina Fey, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Tim Meadows, Eddie Murphy, Caroline Rhea, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Sheryl Underwood and Marlon Wayans.



All viewers tuning in to this comedy event will be encouraged to contribute/volunteer/donate here: www.feedingamerica.org/comedyfest.





Related Articles View More TV Stories