KEVIN HART PRESENTS: HART OF THE CITY Returns for Season 3 This June

Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City is back with a new slate of 24 comedians from eight cities across the country. Season 3 premieres with back-to-back episodes on June 14 at 11:00 and 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, and episodes are double stacked all season for I Hart Fridays power hours of all-new Kevin Hart programming.

Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City follows Hart and costars Joey Wells and Harry Ratchford on a mission to spotlight up-and-coming comics from cities with under-appreciated stand-up comedy scenes. Each episode features stand-up sets from fresh faces, conversations between Hart and the comedians, and interstitial segments with Hart, Wells and Ratchford. Leading into the June 14 premiere, Wells will appear on Comedy Central's Friday-night interstitial series Stupid Questions with Chris Distefano, which guides viewers through the night's programming. Comics and schedule are listed below:

June 14

St. Louis, MO, 11:00p, with Vincent B. Bryant, Princeton Dew, Tahir Moore

Dallas, TX, 11:30p, with Blaq Ron, Gerald Piper, KeLanna Spiller

June 21

New Orleans, LA, 11:00p, with Carissa Cropper, Shaddy McCoy, Arron "A.O." Odom

Cleveland, OH, 11:30p, with Nelsin Davis, Mike Polk, Rob Ward

June 28

Rochester, NY, 11:00p, with Travis Blunt, Joel James, Zack Johnson

Baltimore, MD, 11:30p, with Ty Davis, Ivan Martin, Sir Alex

July 5

Oakland, CA, 11:00p, with Mario Hodge, G. King, Cody Woods

San Diego, CA, 11:30p, with Keith Johnson, Adrian "Adee" McCovy, Dustin Nickerson

Check out the official trailer here:

The newly launched Comedy Central Stand-Up Youtube channel, Comedy Central Stand-Up social-media accounts, and the CC App will feature clips from each episode. Full episodes of KEVIN HART PRESENTS: HART OF THE CITY will be available post premiere on the Comedy Central App, cc.com, on-demand, and download-to-own platforms. Fans can follow the social conversation about the series on Twitter via @StandUp and Instagram via @ccstandup.

Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City is executive produced by Hart, Wells, Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment, and Leland "Pookey" Wigington. Anne Harris and Jackie Sosa are the Executives in Charge for Comedy Central.

Comedy Central gives audiences access to a world of super funny, personally relatable, culturally relevant, and provocative comedy that tells the funny truths of life, every day and everywhere. From award-winning late-night, scripted and animated series to stand-up specials, short-form and sketch, Comedy Central has it all. A subsidiary of Viacom Inc., Comedy Central is available to more than 300 million households in over 150 countries across the globe.





