Julia Fox Joins ELSBETH as Season 3 Guest Star

Julia Fox is the latest actor to join the guest star lineup for Season 3 of Elsbeth, a growing list that also includes Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, and Stephen Colbert as a late-night host.

In the season, which premieres in October, Fox will play Raquel Drabowski, a Staten Island widow and "grief influencer" who also stars on the in-universe reality TV series Black Veil, Variety reports. As a guest star, she will likely only appear in a single episode. Fox made her acting debut in 2019's Uncut Gems and has since appeared in several onscreen projects such as No Sudden Move, Presence, and Fantasmas.

In the premiere episode of Season 3, Lindsay Mendez will star as Officer Grace Hackett, a police officer and aspiring stand-up comic who works with Elsbeth on a new comedy-related case. Richter will play the character of Mickey Muntz, Scotty Bristol's sidekick and the husband of Laurel Hammon-Muntz, played by Sedaris. Laurel also serves as the head writer and executive producer of Scotty Bristol's talk show.

It was announced last month that the CBS detective series, led by Carrie Preston, will return for its third season on October 12, 2025. The first "sneak peek" episode will air that Sunday, with the second episode following only four days later on Thursday, October 16. The following episodes will continue to premiere during the 10:00 ET timeslot on Thursdays.

The series features an impressive roster of Broadway talent, with stars like Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, André De Shields, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Vanessa Williams, and more. The Season 2 finale featured many returning guest stars and a big, star-studded rendition of Chicago's Cell Block Tango. Take a look at our exclusive conversation about the episode with writer and showrunner Jonathan Tolins. and check out our guide to all the Broadway actors in the series here.

Elsbeth stars Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney utilizing her unique point of view by working with the NYPD to catch New York’s most well-heeled murderers. Season 2 of the critically acclaimed series brought new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and Detective Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish, Bryan Goluboff and Gail Barringer serve as executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.