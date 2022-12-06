Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
John Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman & More to Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW Following Trevor Noah's Exit

John Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman & More to Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW Following Trevor Noah's Exit

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+.

Dec. 06, 2022  

Comedy Central announced TODAY that comedy greats and all-star correspondents will kick off the next chapter as guest hosts starting Tuesday, January 17th.

Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans along with TDS correspondents and contributors are set to host with additional details to be announced.

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+.

"As we enter Trevor's final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO Paramount Media Networks. "Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented Daily Show team."

With a diverse and comedic news team including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper, the Emmy and Peabody Award winning franchise engages its expansive linear and social platforms to unpack urgent issues in a compelling way, helping audiences make sense of the world around them. The show has an audience of over 44M across social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube channel, Instagram, TikTok Snapchat and @DailyShowDogs.

Jen Flanz is Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer of The Daily Show, with Jill Katz as Executive Producer. Justin Melkmann is Co-Executive Producer. Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer, Zhubin Parang and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers; and Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd and Beth Shorr are Producers.

Dan Amira is Head Writer and Producer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by David Paul Meyer. Ari Pearce and Matthew Parillo serve as Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
READY TO LOVE to Return For New Season on OWN in January Photo
READY TO LOVE to Return For New Season on OWN in January
This season the show returns to Miami, where a new cast of 16 hopeful singles will meet and – over the course of 14 weekly episodes – interact, date, eliminate unfavorable prospects, and ultimately determine which are truly ready to love. 'Ready to Love' is Friday night's #1 original cable series among African-American women (18+) in 2022 to date.
I HATE SUZIE TOO Returns For A Special Three-Episode Second Season Photo
I HATE SUZIE TOO Returns For A Special Three-Episode Second Season
Child star turned actress Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper) has a new agent, new PR and a new job – dancing for likes on “Dance Crazee,” a reality TV competition that has the Saturday night audience hooked. Having lost everyone that matters to her, Suzie returns to her first love – the public. Watch the new video trailer now!
Video: Yale In Hollywood Fest Announces 2022 Awards Photo
Video: Yale In Hollywood Fest Announces 2022 Awards
Watch the Yale in Hollywood Fest, the virtual global festival in its third edition, which announced its awards and held its livestream ceremony on December 3.

From This Author - Michael Major


vaultboy Releases New Single 'christmas as a kid'vaultboy Releases New Single 'christmas as a kid'
December 6, 2022

Best known for his TikTok smash “everything sucks” which has racked up over 200 million streams, vaultboy continues his trend of releasing relatable earworms to the world. In November 2022 he dropped his new EP, ‘this is what I get,’ including undeniably catchy singles “I wish you knew”, “ghost stories”, and “why u gotta be like that.”
John Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman & More to Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW Following Trevor Noah's ExitJohn Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman & More to Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW Following Trevor Noah's Exit
December 6, 2022

Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans along with TDS correspondents and contributors are set to host with additional details to be announced.
The CIA (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) Release 'Inhale Exhale' SingleThe CIA (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) Release 'Inhale Exhale' Single
December 6, 2022

Their forthcoming album, Surgery Channel, is ripe with straightforward conviction. The trio made up of Denée & Ty Segall and Emmett Kelly have constructed a world where everything is piercing and pinpointed. Every word brings confrontation – The C.I.A. make you question what could be happening here…or what they’re after.
Starling Arrow Release New Single 'Into The Jordan'Starling Arrow Release New Single 'Into The Jordan'
December 6, 2022

Starling Arrow is an all-star cast of spirit-folk songstresses featuring Leah Song and Chloe Smith of Rising Appalachia, Tina Malia, Ayla Nereo, and Marya Stark. Powerhouse songwriters in their own right, and innovative leaders within the industry, the joining of the 5 songwriters and singers have created a potent gift of synergy.
Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023
December 6, 2022

The tour includes two-night stands at such iconic venues as Philadelphia, PA’s The Met (March 24-25), Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium (March 31-April 1), Chicago, IL’s The Salt Shed (April 14-15), Bozeman, MT’s The Elm (April 18-19), Seattle, WA’s Paramount Theatre (April 22-23), and San Francisco, CA’s The Warfield (April 27-28).
share