Joe Manganiello to Host NBC Series DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND

The series will combine thrilling challenges, mind-bending dilemmas and the classic game of “Deal or No Deal” as contestants try to beat the banker.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

The briefcase is in new hands!  

Joe Manganiello (“True Blood,” “Magic Mike”) is set to host "Deal or No Deal Island,” a spin on the classic game where 13 players are transported to the elusive Banker’s private island to compete for cash in a season-long, fully immersive competition.  

The series will combine thrilling challenges, mind-bending dilemmas and the classic game of “Deal or No Deal” as contestants try to beat the banker. Manganiello will guide them throughout – leading the game play, relaying the banker’s tempting offers and helping them through the toughest decisions of their lives.   

“The role of ‘Deal or No Deal’ host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious and devastatingly handsome,” said Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker’s island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn’t afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game.” 

The iconic briefcases are back and are hidden on the island with millions in prize money split between them. In each episode, players vie to get their hands on the highest-value briefcase for a chance to gain immunity and choose a fellow player to enter “The Temple,” where they must play a high-stakes game of “Deal or No Deal.”

The devious Banker is always watching and will raise the stakes with tests of strategy and greed. At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history.  

“Deal or No Deal” first launched in the Netherlands in 2002 and has been commissioned in more than 80 territories worldwide with more than 350 productions.     

Produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA “Deal or No Deal Island” is an exciting new competition format that has been reimagined from the original Banijay format, “Deal or No Deal.” Executive producers are Matt Kunitz, Matt Apps, Sarah Happel Jackson, Howie Mandel and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Sean Loughlin.

ABOUT JOE MANGANIELLO   

Joe Manganiello earned a BFA in acting from the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama before going on to become well known for his role on the hit series “True Blood,” as well as in the “Magic Mike” franchise, Sam Raimi's ”Spider-Man,” ”Pee Wee’s Big Holiday,” “Sabotage” and “Rampage.”  

Manganiello can next be seen as a lead in the film “The Kill Room,” opposite Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson, in theaters Sept. 29. Manganiello recently wrapped production on the film “Nonnas,” starring opposite Vince Vaughn, and he serves as director and producer of the official Dungeons & Dragons documentary. The film is slated for 2024 and timed to DND’s 50th anniversary.     

Manganiello’s recent credits include current seasons of Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest” as well as Netflix’s “Love Death and Robots.” He also starred in the Smith’s infused indie “Shoplifters of the World” as well as the indie “Archenemy,” which were produced by his production company, 3:59.  

Manganiello currently serves on the board of trustees for Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.  

Photo by: Patrick Ecclesine/NBC



