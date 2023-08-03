Jenifer Lewis & Marsha Warfield Join THE UPSHAWS Part 4

Jenifer Lewis and Marsha Warfield have joined the new season of The Upshaws Part 4.

Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish, What’s Love Got to Do With It) guest stars in three episodes of The Upshaws Part 4 as Dr. Pearl Edmunds, Regina's new no-nonsense therapist helping her strike a balance between the prioritization of herself, her mental health and her countless family obligations.

Marsha Warfield (Night Court) guest stars in one episode of The Upshaws Part 4. Additional details about her role are unavailable at this time.

Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), THE HEAD of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) -- and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success.

But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.

The series also stars Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins (Aaliyah Upshaw) and Journey Christine (Maya Upshaw).

Watch the trailer here: