Janet Hubert and Caroline Chikezie to Guest Star in BEL-AIR Season 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Janet Hubert (Demascus, Sweet Magnolia, Love Life) and Caroline Chikezie are set to guest star in season 4 of Bel-Air, which will premiere on Monday, November 24 on Peacock.

Hubert stars as a wise woman whom Hilary (Coco Jones) meets, who becomes instrumental to the Banks family. The actress co-starred in the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Aunt Viv. Chikezie plays Dominique Warren, the leader of Geoffrey’s former London gang, who’s also like a sister to him.

In season four of Peacock’s one-hour drama series “Bel-Air,” Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives.

An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school and she’s working through a rebellious phase but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.

Inspired by Morgan Stevenson Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, “Bel-Air” takes a dramatic and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air through a current lens.

The series features an ensemble cast that includes Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes showrunner, executive producer, and writer Carla Banks Waddles and Cooper, who serves as executive producer and will direct the final two episodes of the series. Peacock recently announced that Tyra Banks will appear as a guest star.

The series also stars Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), Simone Joy Jones (Lisa). Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones serve as recurring guests.

The series has featured an array of notable guest stars across seasons, including original cast members from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, Vernee Watson-Johnson and Daphne Maxwell Reid, along with notable guest stars Bianca Belair, Bill Bellamy, Justin Cornwell, Andra Day, Melissa De Sousa, Nicholas Duvernay, Dulé Hill, Anna Maria Horsford, April Parker Jones, Melanie Liburd, Jazlyn Martin, Vic Mensa, DK Metcalf, Saweetie, Alycia Pascual-Peña, David Ramsey, Karrueche Tran, Joivan Wade, and Marlon Wayans.