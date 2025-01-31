Jackie Tohn To Host the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Costume Designers Guild has announced that actor and singer Jackie Tohn will host the 27th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards). Kate Beckinsale, Quinta Brunson, Colman Domingo, Kathryn Hahn, Mindy Kaling, Justine Lupe, Connie Nielsen and Paul Tazewell have also been confirmed as presenters for the ceremony. The annual awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at The Ebell of Los Angeles.

The CDGA is THE ONE night a year when the attention of the world turns to costume design with actors, filmmakers, costume designers and artists coming together to celebrate excellence in film, television, short form costume design, and costume illustration. The CDG includes more than 1,200 costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators working in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and new media programs throughout the world.

The Costume Designers Guild recently revealed the official nominees in nine categories for the 27th CDGA, as well as Career Achievement Award honoree Jenny Beavan, Distinguished Service Award honoree Salvador Perez, Edith Head Hall of Fame Award honoree Van Smith, Spotlight Award honoree Zoe Saldaña and Vanguard Spotlight honoree Janelle Monáe.

The Costume Designers Guild also announced that the 27th CDGA will incorporate a meaningful new effort, dedicated to supporting those affected by the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The entire IATSE has launched a significant fundraising initiative to aid those communities affected by these unprecedented events, and the Costume Designers Guild Awards is committed to contributing to this effort. In support of the IATSE Emergency Relief Fund the CDGA is adding an online auction element, partnering with Propstore (propstore.com), an auction house which specializes in rare pop culture and entertainment collectibles, featuring extraordinary items provided by members of the costume community. The proceeds from this auction will go directly to the IATSE Emergency Relief Fund.

Western Costume returns as a Premiere Sponsor of the 27th CDGA. Tickets to the event, including a donation link to support the IATSE fund, are now available here. For more information on the awards show, please visit the CDGA on X, Instagram and Facebook.

Jackie Tohn – 2025 CDGA Host

Jackie Tohn stars opposite Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in the hit series “Nobody Wants This” that debuted at #1 on Netflix. “Nobody Wants This” is a comedy centered on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi. Tohn plays Esther, who doesn’t suffer fools and is the wife of Sasha (played by Veep’s Tim Simons), and the sister-in-law of Noah (played by Adam Brody).

Tohn additionally stars in the comedy “The Floaters”, about a Jewish Summer Camp and also recurs as Courteney Fortney on the hit Amazon Prime series, “The Boys and GenV”. Comic Book Club calls her the scene stealer of the series.

Tohn, however, is best known for her starring role as Melanie Rose (known as Melrose in the ring) on Netflix’s hit comedy “Glow”. She has previously appeared in “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” and “The Good Place” and created “Do Re & Mi” for Apple TV+, voiced alongside Kristen Bell, and wrote 50 of the songs for the first season.

She hosted “Best Leftovers Ever” on Netflix, and played Joan Rivers on Epic Rap Battles of History. She starred as comedy icon Gilda Radner in “A Futile and Stupid Gesture” and her film credits include “Jim and the Holograms”, “CHIPS” and the Netflix film “Old Dads”, starring Bill Burr and Bobby Cannavale. Additionally, Tohn was a semi-finalist on AMERICAN IDOL Season 8 and has two self-released EPs.

THE COSTUME DESIGNERS GUILD

The Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892, is a Labor Union formed for the promotion and protection of the art of costume design. Members include, costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators, who use their artistry and technical expertise to create believable characters within the narratives of motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and other media. Over 1,200 members strong, the CDG is a proud affiliate of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

Photo Credit: Cheslea Lauren

