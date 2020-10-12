Ivan Aristeguieta Talks Dance and Cooking on ABOUT THIS MUCH â€“ LIVE!

Eat, laugh, dance and cook-along in About This Much -Live! It's the most inaccurate cooking show on the web.

Eat, laugh, dance and cook-along in About This Much -Live! It's the most inaccurate cooking show on the web.

Award winning comedian and chef, Ivan Aristeguieta puts the 'loco' in lockdown when he brings his kitchen to yours via Zoom, in one big cooking fiesta. Most cooking shows have grams, cups and teaspoons - we cook with pinches, splashes and 'about this much' - real cooking, like how your Grandma did. Yes! Home-cooked meals that are so amazing and simple, you won't believe you cooked them.

When Covid-19 struck, and the comedy festivals clubs and festivals closed, Ivan Aristeguieta was like every other live performer - he was out of a job, so he did what he had to, he pivoted. He started again.

Born in Venezuelan, and immigrating to Australia in 2012, Ivan is used to starting again. With no live work for the rest of the year, he went back to basics. As a trained food technician and chef, Ivan developed recipes from his native South America and Spain, and began teaching them online

Billed as a 'follow-along cooking show'. Ivan is THE HEAD chef, and the audience his sous-chef, with lots of jokes, stories and music thrown in. With Melbourne comedy doyenne, Janet McLeod as co-host and DJ, this is really is one big party.

Menus have included Spanish tapas, Mexican street style tacos, ceviche, paella, Venezuelan arepas, and he has three new menus in store for October. What started as a handful of people, now regularly plays to over 100 households across the country. With regular audience members and in-jokes, the show has become a way to connect when we can't connect in person.

Audiences are raving about the show! "It's like going to a restaurant and eating something new but you cook it. The sangria helps too. Cheers!" Steve, Karen and Soph.

The show works simply, we send you the shopping list to buy the ingredients before the show. With each ticket, we also send a specialised Zoom link to log on and then it's show time! All you need is the shopping list, a computer and an appetite! And be sure to turn your screens on and bring your dancing shoes. Are you ready to cook some deli-shooos food? BOOK TO COOK NOW and see you in the kitchen!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You