Imelda Staunton and Rafe Spall Will Star in TRYING, New Series From Apple

Apple has unveiled its first British scripted original series, titled Trying. The series will star Imelda Staunton and Rafe Spall, according to Deadline. Trying is set to premiere on Friday, May 1.

The comedy has been previously going by its working title Alabama, and has been rumored in the UK for over six months.

Spall plays Jason, and Esther Smith plays his partner Nikki in the series, which is about the couple struggling with being unable to have a baby.

Trying is written by Andy Wolton, whose credits include animated series THE AMAZING WORLD OF GUMBALL and Channel 4's Lookalikes.

It is produced by BBC Studios' Chris Sussman. Jim O'Hanlon (Catastrophe) directed all eight episodes.

Read more on Deadline.





