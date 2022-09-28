IN THE SOOP: FRIENDCATION to Premiere on Disney+ in October

This fall, prepare to kick back and relax alongside some of Korea's biggest stars as they shrug off the stresses of global fame and head to the country for a surprise trip in "IN THE SOOP : Friendcation," streaming exclusively on Disney+ on October 19.

Featuring Park Seo-jun ("The Marvels"), rapper Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik ("Parasite"), Park Hyung-sik ("Soundtrack #1") and V of BTS, "IN THE SOOP : Friendcation" gives audiences a close look at the lives of these five celebrity friends, as they step away from their busy everyday lives to unwind together in a relaxing surprise trip.

Hidden away from the world, this brand-new travel reality series shows the friends taking time to enjoy nature and indulge in their favorite pastimes in the soop (in the forest.) Throughout the course of the four-episode series, viewers will get to see the stars and best friends relax over a well-earned break away from the pressures of day-to-day stardom.

"IN THE SOOP : Friendcation" is a spinoff of the "IN THE SOOP" series and is the latest series to join the ever-expanding library of endless entertainment available on Disney+. Fans of K-Pop can also enjoy "BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA" currently streaming on Disney+. This exclusive cinematic 4K concert film features BTS' live performance in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium in November 2021.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013.

The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in a span of a year and just over a month, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020.

BTS were nominated two years in a row for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd and 64th GRAMMY AWARDS and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.

