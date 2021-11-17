IN MONET'S FOOTSTEPS Nominated For Hollywood Music In Media Award

As longtime fans of impressionist master Claude Monet, Dean and Dudley Evenson in 2019 traveled to France on a sacred pilgrimage to immerse themselves in the painter's life and art. As they viewed his canvases in Paris, spent time in his gardens in Giverny, and experienced the cliffs at Étretat, they were surprised to discover the many ways their own lives run parallel to Monet. Their new film IN MONET'S FOOTSTEPS WITH DEAN & DUDLEY EVENSON invites the viewer on their journey. Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) has nominated it for BEST SCORE - SHORT FILM (DOCUMENTARY). The awards will be presented on November 17, 2021

The six nominations in the HMMA's BEST SCORE - SHORT FILM (DOCUMENTARY) category include:

AUDIBLE - Jackson Greenberg

CAMP CONFIDENTIAL: AMERICA'S SECRET NAZIS - Antônio Pinto & Eduardo Aram

CARLOTTA LANIER - A CIVIL RIGHTS PIONEER SINCE AGE 14 - Lisa Downing

ENDLESS BEAUTY - Christian Heschl

IN MONET'S FOOTSTEPS WITH DEAN & DUDLEY EVENSON - Dean & Dudley Evenson

MY HEROES WERE COWBOYS - Alex Schiff & Emile Mosseri, Additional Music: David Baldwin

The soundtrack is from their album MONET'S GARDEN, which is currently under consideration on the GRAMMYⓇ New Age ballot. The music was created by taking the field recordings Dean captured in the painter's gardens in Giverny and, when they returned home, adding their music of flutes, harps, and singing bowls. While Dean is a longtime admirer of Monet's work, deeply researching Monet's life and art REVEALED just how much the two artists have in common. The obvious connection is a love of nature, living in the country, and being surrounded by beauty and gardens full of flowers. However, they also shared a respect for pushing artistic boundaries, personal perseverance, and success in business even while finding love and raising a family.

In the film, the Evensons include viewers in experiencing Paris and the many Monet paintings in museums such as Le Musée de l'Orangerie, Musée Marmottan Monet, Musée d'Orsay, and the Louvre. A train ride north takes them to the small village of Giverny, where the painter lived with his large family for four decades. Here, they visit more of his paintings at Musée des Impressionnismes, before venturing into the lush flower and water gardens Monet created around his home, so that he could just walk out his door and paint the glorious nature surrounding him. The videography of the gardens is a breathtaking and welcome armchair travel during these travel-restricted times.

On to the cliffs at Étretat on the Normandy coast, where the couple stayed nearby in the ancient fishing village of Honfleur, which inspired so many impressionist painters. Here again, they appreciate the parallels of Monet's innovative work alongside the music and video offerings they have created, inspired by their own gardens and beautiful nature where they live in the Pacific Northwest.

The HMMA awards will be announced online November 17, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

In Monet's Footsteps with Dean & Dudley Evenson

Buy/Stream MONET'S GARDEN

SOUNDINGS OF THE PLANET INSTAGRAM SPOTIFY FACEBOOK