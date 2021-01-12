Hulu Original Film BOSS LEVEL Starts Streaming Next Month

Hulu original film BOSS LEVEL premieres Friday, March 5.

From acclaimed filmmaker Joe Carnahan comes BOSS LEVEL, an action-packed drama starring Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts.

Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death. In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the powerful head of the government program, while outrunning skilled ruthless assassins determined to keep him from the truth in order to break out of the loop, save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) and live once again for tomorrow.

Directed by Joe Carnahan. Written by Chris Borey & Eddie Borey and Joe Carnahan. Produced by Joe Carnahan, Frank Grillo, Randall Emmett, George Furla. The film stars Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, Annabelle Wallis, Ken Jeong, Will Sasso, Selina Lo, Meadow Williams and Michelle Yeoh.