Hulu Announces CANDIFIED: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Competition Series

In honor of National Candy Day, Hulu has gifted you the four-part Holiday-themed unscripted limited series Candified: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS with all episodes premiering on December 1, 2021.

The challenge - create a life-size house made of ...CANDY! Watch as Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life....just in time for the holidays.

The four-part series stars Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of talented candy artists: Chris Fernandez, Genevieve Chan, Amanda Touch, D. Micah Lindsey, Basia Whitely, Caroline Habash, and Mandy Bui.

Candified: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS is executive produced by Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher and Brian Robel for Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.

Candified: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS joins Hulu's latest food-related series following Taste The Nation, The Next Thing You Eat and Baker's Dozen (also from Bright Spot Content).

