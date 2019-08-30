Housewives Kids Parody THE LITTLE HOUSEWIVES OF POSH TOWN Finds A Home At The ON! Channel

Step aside Kardashians and Housewives, Reality is about to be miniaturized. Beginning September 5th (with a special first look Sept. 30th for new Members) The Real Housewives parody "The Little Housewives of Posh Town" becomes available to stream on the popular streaming service The ON! Channel.

The kid friendly reality show features a cast of young talent acting out as if they have been studying the behaviors of reality stars Kim, Khloe, Kylie, NeNe, Bethany, Vicki, as well as all the other reality divas. The cast consist of Rea, Madison, Riley, Logan, Peyton, Remi, Logan and friends Franklin and Jordan the Driver. They are all about status and each one imagines and acts as if they have wealth and status. They also have some kid friendly "Ice Tea" to spill. But remember, its a parody. Don't expect the raunch and bad behavior that can be found on some of the youth reality shows that you may find on certain networks. The Little Housewives of Posh Town is all about the fun. The kind of fun that parents will approve of and find entertaining.

"Its definitely a parody that pays homage to those reality shows that people just can't get enough of, however, this show is made for kids and made to simply entertain. Parents can relax knowing these are not obnoxious, rude, and out of line children acting out in front of cameras. We tested this show with a few families and those families loved it as much as we did. every episode is better than the last." said Maurice W, CEO and Founder of The ON! Cannel. (http://www.theonchannel.com/)

