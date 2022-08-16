Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hilary Farr & David Visentin to Return for New LOVE IT OR LIST IT Episodes on HGTV

Aug. 16, 2022  

New episodes of LOVE IT OR LIST IT will premiere Monday, Sept. 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+.

Attracting more than 25 million viewers to its last season, HGTV's smash hit series Love It or List It, starring designer Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin, will return this fall with eight fresh episodes.

The popular duo-emboldened by their signature sharp wit, funny banter and clever, competitive barbs-will help homeowners make a major, and oftentimes difficult, decision. Hilary will encourage them to love their existing home after completing stunning renovations, while David will entice them to purchase a new house that perfectly suits their family.

In a special 90-minute season premiere, Hilary will be her own client as she renovates a quaint North Carolina cottage into her dream home. The project will offer unexpected turns when she discovers a rotting foundation and termites eating through the subfloor.

In true David fashion, he'll take on the challenge of convincing Hilary to trade in the fixer-upper for a move-in ready house. After she transforms the broken-down bungalow into a home that meets her needs and David finds a place that has all the items on her wish list, Hilary will ultimately have to answer the highly anticipated question: are you going to love it or are you going to list it?

Love It or List It is produced by Big Coat Media.

Photo Credit HGTV



