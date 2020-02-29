Henry Cavill is Rumored to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wolverine

Rumors are spreading about the upcoming Marvel film, Captain Marvel 2. Specifically, fans are speculating that Henry Cavill will portray Wolverine in the film.

According to The Digital Weekly, it is rumored that Cavill will be introduced as Wolverine at the MCU. After Marvel acquired FOX Studio, it has been looking for a way to bring X-Men characters to the MCU, and Wolverine may be next.

Hugh Jackman has played the role since it was first introduced on screen, and he made his final appearance as Wolverine in the 2017 film, Logan.

No official information has been released regarding Cavill taking on the role, but multiple sources report that he has been approaching about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in an unknown role.

Cavill gained prominence and international recognition for portraying Superman in the DC Extended Universe, starring in Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and Justice League (2017). He went on to star in the action spy films The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015) and Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018). In 2019, he began starring as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix fantasy drama series The Witcher.

He began his career with roles in the feature adaptations of The Count of Monte Cristo (2002) and I Capture the Castle (2003). He later appeared in supporting roles in several television series, including BBC's The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, ITV's Midsomer Murders, and Showtime's The Tudors. He has since appeared in numerous major Hollywood films, in addition to the DC films, such as Tristan & Isolde (2006), Stardust (2007), Blood Creek (2009), and Immortals (2011).





