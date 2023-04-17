Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Harry Styles & Will Ferrell Will Be James Corden's Final LATE LATE SHOW Guests

THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN will air its final broadcast on Thursday, April 27 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT).

Apr. 17, 2023  

Harry Styles and Will Ferrell will be the final guests to take a seat on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN couch during the show's last episode.

During one of Styles' early appearances on THE LATE LATE SHOW in December 2015, he lost a game of "Tattoo Roulette" and received a tattoo of the show's logo on his arm.

Ferrell has the distinction of being one of the show's first guests, having appeared during its premiere week in March 2015.

BLACKPINK and Sean "Diddy" Combs will each appear in new "Carpool Karaoke" segments before the acclaimed late night series wraps, with one additional "Carpool" still to be announced. The show will also debut an epic final "Crosswalk the Musical" performance.

Tom Cruise, Billie Eilish, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Stone and Natalie Portman are among the huge stars appearing on THE LATE LATE SHOW during the last two weeks of the award-winning late night series.

CBS will celebrate the groundbreaking impact James Corden has made on late night television with a primetime special, THE LAST LAST LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN CARPOOL KARAOKE SPECIAL, airing Thursday, April 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) ahead of the final broadcast of THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN that night (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Previously announced segment featuring global superstar Tom Cruise as he joins Corden for one final over-the-top sketch will air as part of the primetime special.



