HOLIDAYS WITH THE HOUGHS Brings Fun Sibling Revelry to NBC

NBC is spending the "Holidays with the Houghs."

The hourlong special, to be aired later this year, will feature brother and sister and Emmy Award-winning choreographers Derek and Julianne Hough, each of whom and together will perform in show-stopping musical and dance performances. The duo's friendly sibling rivalry will be on full display as they compete in putting their own spin on holiday classics, share family holiday traditions and create new ones for seasons to come.

In addition, there will be special appearances by today's top recording artists, comedy sketches, heartwarming surprises and celebrity friends dropping by.

"Derek and Julianne are incredibly talented siblings who continue to dazzle audiences with their remarkable performances," said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Specials, NBC Entertainment. "They're true multi-hyphenates whose talents will be on full display."

Derek Hough, who currently serves as a judge on NBC's dance competition series "World of Dance," is the only six-time champion in franchise history of the ABC series "Dancing with the Stars" and a New York Times bestselling author. His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall's "Spring Spectacular," co-starring Tony Award-winning Laura Benanti, and the critically acclaimed production of "Footloose," which he starred on London's West End. He also starred with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short and Harvey Fierstein in NBC's "Hairspray Live!" Hough recently wrapped his first solo national tour, "Derek Hough Live: The Tour," which played in nearly 60 sold out venues around the country.

Earlier this year, Derek Hough signed a first-look producing deal for both scripted and alternative programming with Universal Television.

Julianne Hough, who just completed her first season as a judge on NBC's hit series "America's Got Talent," is an actress, dancer, singer and producer. She has also been a judge and two-time professional champion on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" and has starred in such films as "Footloose," "Rock of Ages," "Safe Haven" and "Bigger." She earned rave reviews as Sandy in the Emmy-winning live broadcast "Grease: Live!" and stars as Jolene in the upcoming anthology series, "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings," which premieres on Netflix later this year. She has hosted and produced two MISS USA broadcasts and several Disney holiday specials for ABC and has just released a new single, "Transform," which she performed in its world premiere on the recent "America's Got Talent" finale. She and her brother have performed three of their own successful "Move" live tours, which they conceived and staged.

"Holidays with the Houghs" will be executive produced by Corin Nelson, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Ashley Edens-Shaffer. The special will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and Curly One Productions.





