HGTV Announces New MOVING FOR LOVE Series

HGTV has announced a new series, Moving For Love, which premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

Moving For Love, a new HGTV series from the producers of TLC's mega-hit 90 Day Fiance, will document long-distance couples' experiences as they take the next big step to close the geographical gap in their love lives and find their first home together. In the ultimate relationship test, these far-flung couples will choose between two opposing locations, forcing one half of the twosome to completely uproot their life to make love work. Emotions will run high in each of six hour-long episodes as prospective homebuyers consider affordability, proximity to family and friends, job opportunities, and a vision for their future together.

In the premiere episode, Nicky wants boyfriend Courtney to join her in Hawaii to bask in the sun soaked, laid-back lifestyle the Islands can offer, but he thinks they can get more bang for their buck surrounded by the mountainous terrain of Colorado. Meanwhile, Carissa has found her dream job in the small town of Sidney, Ohio, but boyfriend Mason wants her back where they met in Rapid City, South Dakota. Will a major geographic shift make love work?

Moving for Love is produced by Sharp Entertainment.

Photo Courtesy of HGTV