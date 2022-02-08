HBO Renews Docu-Comedy Series HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON For A Third Season

HBO announced TODAY that the critically acclaimed docu-comedy series HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON has been renewed for a third season.

In season two of HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON, documentary filmmaker and self-described "anxious New Yorker" John Wilson continues his heartfelt mission of self-discovery, exploration and observation as he films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on six new deceptively simple topics.

Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking, who previously worked together on "Nathan For You," serve as executive producers. Building upon season one, the episodes take unexpected turns, but are grounded in John's refreshing honesty. The second season concluded on December 31, 2021.

Currently nominated for a WGA Award for Comedy/Variety Sketch Series, New York Times hailed season two of HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON as an "ambitious, adventurous, wildly eccentric and incredibly smart comedy" with an "enduring power of the real" while IndieWire named it "one of the best docu-series of 2021." Variety called the series "stellar" praising John's narration as "one of TV's best performances of 2021."

Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming quote: "John finds humanity in the most mundane and absurd places, we're thrilled to continue seeing New York through his utterly hilarious and poignant lens."

HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON is executive produced by John Wilson, Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking.