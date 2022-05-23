HBO Announces HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON: THE ARIZONA CARDINALS

Television's most acclaimed sports reality franchise HARD KNOCKS, which expanded its programming platform last fall with the introduction of a multi-episode, in-season edition, will debut a second presentation when HBO Sports and NFL FILMS team up for HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON: THE ARIZONA CARDINALS this fall for an all-access primetime docuseries on the NFC West contender.

The 18-time Emmy®-winning weekly series will deliver its signature ALL ACCESS coverage to document an NFL franchise in-season and in real time, following the Cardinals as they navigate the challenges of an NFL season and battle to return to the post-season. The series will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max during the 2022 NFL season beginning in November.

HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON debuted last fall with the engaging and eventful drama of the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 regular season journey.

"Last season HARD KNOCKS made an unprecedented leap, documenting an NFL regular season in real time for the first time ever with the Indianapolis Colts," said Keith Cossrow, NFL FILMS Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer. "It was a vivid and illuminating look at the life of an NFL team. This season, we are eager to build on that success and go even further with one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. We can't wait to get to work in Arizona, and we thank Michael Bidwill, Steve Keim, Coach Kingsbury and the entire Cardinals organization for this opportunity."

"We're excited to feature the Arizona Cardinals on HARD KNOCKS during the NFL regular season in the upcoming installment of HARD KNOCKS In Season," said Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, Co-Heads Of HBO Documentary & Family Programming. "We couldn't be happier to continue to expand our tremendously successful partnership with the NFL and grow the HARD KNOCKS experience for our viewers. We're thrilled that the Cardinals will be joining the roster of teams that have graciously invited our audiences into their world."

This in-season edition of HARD KNOCKS will be the first appearance for the Cardinals as part of the HARD KNOCKS franchise, which originally launched in 2001.

The preseason edition of HARD KNOCKS is set to resume with the Detroit Lions of the NFC North being featured on the five-episode run of "Hard Knocks Training Camp," debuting TUESDAY, AUGUST 9.