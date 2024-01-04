HACKS to Return to Max This Spring

Max's hit comedy series Hacks is returning this Spring.

Through their official Instagram page, the Jean Smart-fronted show REVEALED that it will premiere new episodes this Spring. An official premiere date is being kept under wraps.

Deadline reports that production on season three picked up shortly after Thanksgiving after halting in February due to Smart needing a heart procedure. After the successful surgery, production resumed in March before stopping once again due to the WGA strike.

The series follows the evolving dynamic between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder).

The series also features Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams, who joined the leading ladies as Emmy nominees for the first season.

Additional cast members Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo.

The second season also featured Harriet Harris, Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman, and guest stars Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa join in the new season.

Watch a first look and see what else is coming to Max this year here: