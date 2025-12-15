DOWN CEMETERY ROAD Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the first season finale, Apple TV has renewed the thriller series Down Cemetery Road for a second season. The show stars and is executive-produced by Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, and Emmy Award winner Emma Thompson, also with Golden Globe Award and two-time Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson.

“I’m so thrilled that Down Cemetery Road has been enjoyed enough to warrant a second season. The thought of working with the team again, with wonderful Morwenna Banks in the writer’s seat and the indomitable Ruth Wilson who is the best and most brilliant co-star any aging Dame could desire, is frankly far more than I feel I deserve. Zoë Boehm is a punkishly delicious avatar and I can’t wait to pull on her knock-off Doc Martens again. Thanks to everyone who watched! We are go for the next one and it’s all down to you,” said star and executive producer Emma Thompson.

“Audiences around the world fell in love with 'Down Cemetery Road' and I am glad the unlikely duo of Zoë and Sarah will be back with their unique form of acerbic wit,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV.

Season two will reunite Zoë Boehm (Thompson) and Sarah Trafford (Wilson) chasing down another twisted mystery. After a woman falls in front of a train, Zoë is called in to investigate, but this seemingly simple case soon upends her life as she and Sarah find themselves navigating the glamorous but ruthless world of BLACK MARKET antiquities. Matters take a deadly turn when they stumble into the path of a brutal serial killer who will stop at nothing to cover up his crimes. Watch a clip from the Season 1 finale here.

Produced by 60Forty Films, Down Cemetery Road is written by Morwenna Banks (“Funny Woman”), who also serves as executive producer alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, Thompson, and Down Cemetery Road author Mick Herron. Börkur Sigþórssen (“Insomnia”) will serve as lead director for the second season.

Photo Credit: Apple