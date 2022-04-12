Godley & Creme Unreleased Album 'Frabjous Days - The Secret World Of Godley & Creme 1967-1969' Now Available For Pre-Order

First-ever issue of stillborn 1969 studio album from pre- Hotlegs/10cc duo Godley And Creme during their days as Frabjoy And Runcible Spoon. The album is available for pre-order here.

Classic UK late 60s psychedelic/folk sound recorded at Advision Studios with support from future 10cc colleagues Graham Gouldman and Eric Stewart.

In mid-1969, legendary British R&B/psychedelic enabler Giorgio Gomelsky signed two Manchester-based art students, renaming them Frabjoy And Runcible Spoon.

Envisaging the pair as a British Simon And Garfunkel, Gomelsky recorded an LP with them for release on his Marmalade label. A pre-LP single appeared, but sadly the album's release was cancelled after Giorgio spent the rent and staged a disappearing act.

53 years later, Grapefruit Records is thrilled to host this tantalizing missing piece of the pre-10cc jigsaw puzzle.

A hugely accomplished set, it incorporates impossibly fragile ballads like "Chaplin House" and "Today" alongside US West Coast-style rocker "Cowboys And Indians" and the Beatles-ish "It's The Best Seaside In The World".

"Frabjous Days" adds Gouldman's sole Marmalade cut plus further late 60s material, including their early 1968 single as "The Yellow Bellow Room Boom".

Housed in a stylish, previously unpublished 1969 Marmalade promo photo of the pair, the fabulous "Frabjous Days" is a digipak release with a 28-page booklet containing a new 6000 word essay and some extremely rare photos and memorabilia.

"These songs sound like they were written and recorded before we were born...and in a sense they were. It's the sound of two young art students messing around at weekends, stringing chords and words together for the sheer, explosive buzz of hearing what happens. There's a thrill in not knowing what you're doing but aiming high anyway and that, I believe, is exactly what's going on in these recordings." - Kevin Godley