Go Comedy Set To Release Original Holiday Comedy Album December 15

Go Comedy! Improv Theater is set to debut its third original comedy album, Santa Tales From Lockdown, just in time for the 2020 holiday season. The award-winning improv theater will host a virtual album release party Tuesday, December 15 at 7:00pm on its Facebook and Youtube channels.

As Santa and the elves adjust to a world in quarantine, they adjust their plans for present delivery, and learn new ways to spend Christmas Eve together. The elves try desperately to share their traditional stories and songs. Listen to the elves tell stories about humans, elves and reindeer, from sketches about Santa and Mrs. Claus trying to get away, to how Santa was born, to songs about human's Christmas eve at CVS and spending Christmas Alone.

Santa Tales From Lockdown features members of the Go Comedy! community from across the country, including Chris Agar, Lauren Arnett, Alex Bergmans, Seann Cantatore, Sue Durso, Chris Fortin, Kathryn Gonsior, Devin Jenkins, Moni Jones, Mike Maghiar, Cari Sue Murphy, Jessica Nosal, Nicole Pascaretta, Donny Riedel, Devin Rosni, Heather Sejnow, Jared Simard, Zach Simao, Allen Smock, Collin Stanley Dwarzski, Ryan Westbrook, Matt Wixson. Directed by Pete Jacokes and James Quesada, this original holiday comedy album includes 8 songs and 12 comedy sketches plus 3 bonus tracks when purchased from Bandcamp.com.

It will be available for download beginning Tuesday, December 15th for $20 on Go Comedy!'s Bandcamp.com page at https://gocomedy.bandcamp.com/

Virtual Album Release Party To celebrate its holiday comedy album release, Go Comedy! will host a virtual album release PARTY ON Tuesday, December 15th at 7:00pm. Join the directors, writers, and performers on the ablum to celebrate the release with trivia and digital improv games inspired by the album and the holiday season. The Virtual Release Party will be available to watch for free online at www.facebook.com/gocomedy and https://www.youtube.com/c/GoComedyImprovTheaterYT

Digi-Go For more than 12 years, Go Comedy! has been producing award-winning original sketch comedy and improvisation at 261 E Nine Mile in Ferndale. With an open-ended close of theaters and gatherings of 10 or more people in Michigan, the creative team at Go Comedy! launched its online space Digi-Go.

Go Comedy!'s current streaming shows are:

Date Night Go Comedy! has reimagined one of its audience favorite shows for a virtual and improvised show every other Friday night at 8:00pm. Join our cast of improvisers as they present an improvised version of The Dating Game. With the help of the online audience, a lucky bachelor or bachelorette interviews three contestants and then chooses one of them for a virtual date at a location selected by audience suggestion. The winners then go on their virtual date with a host of hilarious improvised characters and events. Viewing passes are $5 and are available at www.facebook.com/GoComedy

Let's Just Say Go Comedy!'s monthly storytelling show Let's Just Say features a different theme for a host of storytellers each month. The stories they tell are funny, sad, intriguing and more and always entertaining. Viewing passes are $5 and are available at www.facebook.com/GoComedy

More digital content is in the works including short films from Resident Artists and students, as well as live streaming improvised jams and shows. Previous shows are available to view on Go Comedy!'s Facebook Page and previously released Original Comedy Albums are available for purchase at Go Comedy!'s Bandcamp.com page. Go Comedy! Improv Theater In the fall of 2008 the former Ferndale Secretary of State office was transformed into Go Comedy! Improv Theater - a catalyst for hundreds of original shows, a robust improv academy, and an incubator for innovation, inspiration and integrity. Founded by Pj Jacokes, Tommy LeRoy, Chris DiAngelo, and Gerald Knight, The improv theater has become a home for hundreds of improvisers and artists, as well as a world-renown generator of original comedies and more.

Jacokes, LeRoy, and DiAngelo had been working together and improvising for nearly a decade when Gerald Knight approached them with a plan to financially bring their dreams to life. A little over a year later, the four successfully opened their dream - a Detroit area home for improv, comedy and artists.

Go Comedy! Improv Theater is located at 261 East Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, MI 48220. For 12 years, Go Comedy! has offered the finest in improv and sketch comedy, Go U! The Improv Academy training center, road shows, classes and workshops for private parties, corporations and schools, and now - Digi-Go online Comedy Content. For more information, call (248) 327-0575; visit www.gocomedy.net or e-mail Pj Jacokes at pj@gocomedy.net.