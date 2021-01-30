Global Digital Releasing Acquires Controversial Documentary SET FREE POSSE

Indie Distributor, GLOBAL DIGITAL RELEASING has acquired the rights to David Trotter's documentary SET FREE POSSE, ahead of the title's February 5th release.

Founded in Anaheim, California, in 1982 by the ever-controversial Pastor Phil Aguilar, Set Free Church was considered to be a cult by many. However, thousands of bikers, addicts, homeless and outsiders have experienced life changing results by following Pastor Phil's passion to reach those who are down and out and install faith into their lives. Although many key figures declined to be interviewed, over fifty people share their experience of the Set Free movement including unseen archival footage showing how this unique ministry has impacted thousands of lives and continues to do so today. Viewers will be taken on an adventurous and rowdy ride-along with Pastor Phil during an 'average' week of ministry in the streets of Southern California.

The film was directed, produced and co-written by Trotter and Cory Hill. The film was previously released on Amazon for a short time. Now, Global Digital Releasing will expand that release beginning Friday, February 5th when the film will be available across multiple digital platforms, including: Amazon Prime, Tubi TV, Docurama, Roku and many more.