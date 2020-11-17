Global Citizen Announces Global Citizen Prize Awards Special to be Hosted by John Legend

The Global Citizen Prize honors those making extraordinary efforts to lift up the world's most vulnerable and make the world a better place.

International advocacy organization Global Citizen today announced it will present the Global Citizen Prize award special. John Legend will again serve as the host of Global Citizen Prize, which will celebrate and honor leaders who are shaping the world we want and taking action to end extreme poverty.

The Global Citizen Prize honors those making extraordinary efforts to lift up the world's most vulnerable and make the world a better place, and who inspire others to stand up and take action. This broadcast will feature unforgettable musical performances and collaborations, notable presenters, and inspirational videos of action and impact.

The broadcast special will air on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 8:00 P.M. ET on NBC in the United States and CTV in Canada. The Countdown to the Prize digital pre-show, hosted by Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, will stream at 7:30 P.M. ET on Facebook and Twitter. The Global Citizen Prize show will be available on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube following its airing on NBC. Additional broadcast markets, Global Citizen Prize awardees, hosts and musical performances will be announced in the coming weeks.

"The Global Citizen Prize has become an annual moment to honor extraordinary individuals who are taking action and creating change to build the world we all want," said HUGH EVANS, CEO of Global Citizen. "We are thrilled to recognize the incredible impact of their work to build a better world for everyone, something that is needed in 2020 more than ever."

"I'm so excited to be returning as host of Global Citizen Prize for the second year," said JOHN LEGEND. "2020 has challenged all of us in many ways, and I'm proud to be celebrating leaders who are supporting vulnerable communities, working to end extreme poverty, and inspiring others to take action for change."

Proud partners of the Global Citizen Prize include Cisco, P&G and Citi. This year's Global Citizen Prize will be recognized across six categories, including: Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader, Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader, Global Citizen Artist of the Year, Cisco Youth Leadership Award and the Global Citizen Country Hero Award.

Global Citizen of the Year: Celebrates an individual who has proven exceptional and sustained impact toward the end of extreme poverty and its systemic causes.

Global Citizen Prize for World Leader: Honors a political figure who advocates for and has implemented policy changes that have improved the lives of those living in poverty.

Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader: Honors an individual in the business community who has combined business goals with positive human impact.

Global Citizen Artist of the Year: Honors a creative individual or group using their platform and their work to create change not only through conversation but meaningful impact.

Cisco Youth Leadership Award: Established by Cisco and Global Citizen, celebrates an individual aged 18-30 who has contributed meaningfully towards the goal of ending extreme poverty in their community. The award includes a $250,000 prize paid to the organization to which the individual contributes. This year's finalists include: Founder and President of Virtualahan, Ryan Gersava (Philippines); Founder and CEO of the Myna Mahila Foundation, Suhani Jalota (India); and Founder and Managing Director of Water Access Rwanda, Christelle Kwizera (Rwanda). The public vote to help decide the winner for the Global Citizen Prize: Cisco Youth Leadership Award launches today, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 and ends Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Global Citizen is also offering one-of-a-kind rewards for those who vote, including a chance to win access to a virtual watch party with a special appearance from John Legend.

Global Citizen Country Hero Award: Celebrates individuals around the world who have shown exceptional commitment to achieving the Global Goals and championing the most vulnerable. The award will be presented in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Nigeria, South Africa, Australia and Mexico.

In addition, the Global Citizen Prize is introducing three awards, selected by Global Citizen and a team of advisors to recognize individuals or organizations who have demonstrated exceptional impact over the preceding year, creating positive change and inspiring others through compassion, innovation and unwavering dedication in their respective fields. They include:

Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy: Honors a philanthropist, or philanthropic group, who has shown extraordinary leadership, stepping forward to accelerate their giving in support of the world's biggest challenges and in pursuit of achieving the United Nations Global Goals.

Global Citizen Prize for Culture & Education: Honors an individual or organization who has excelled in creating positive change through an artistic or educational endeavour.

Global Citizen Prize for Activism: Honors an individual or organization whose activism has driven significant and exemplary impact for society at a local or global level.

Finally, Global Citizen has also launched the #My2020Hero social media campaign, inviting everyone to honor the people in their lives who have done something special during this difficult year to support them, their community, or the world, as we take a moment together to focus on gratitude and hope.

The 2019 Global Citizen Prize winners included Sting, Founder & CEO of HealthSetGo Priya Prakash, Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina J. Mohammed, and filmmaker Richard Curtis. The Global Citizen Prize was launched in 2018 for the categories of World Leader and Youth Leadership and presented live on stage at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg, South Africa to Prime Minister of Norway, Her Excellency Erna Solberg, and food and nutrition activist Wawira Njiru of Kenya.

Since the first Global Citizen Festival in New York in 2012, Global Citizen has grown into one of the largest, most visible platforms for people around the world calling on world leaders to honor their responsibilities in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and ending extreme poverty by 2030. Global Citizens have mobilized $48.5 billion in commitments and policy announcements from leaders that have impacted the lives of 880 million people living in extreme poverty.

