Gal Gadot Will Play the Titular Role in Upcoming CLEOPATRA Film

Helmed by Patty Jenkins, Cleopatra is a period biographical drama written by Laeta Kalogridis.

Gal Gadot is set to lead new film Cleopatra, in the title role, Deadline reports.

Helmed by Patty Jenkins, Cleopatra is a period biographical drama written by Laeta Kalogridis. The film will be made by Paramount Motion Picture Group, who won in an auction against Universal, Warner Bros, Netflix and Apple.

The film was Gadot's idea, and was generated by her company Pilot Wave Motion Pictures.

Read more on Deadline.

Gal Gadot is an Israeli actress and model. Her first international film role was Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious (2009), which she reprised in subsequent installments of the film franchise. She went on to earn worldwide fame for portraying Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, beginning with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), followed by the solo film Wonder Woman and the ensemble Justice League (both 2017). In 2018, Gadot was included on Time's annual list of THE 100 most influential people in the world, and she was listed among the highest-paid actresses in the world.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You