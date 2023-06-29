GUY'S GROCERY GAMES: ALL-STAR INVITATIONAL Returns to Food Network in August

On this epic five-week tournament, Guy Fieri brings together eight of the most renowned chefs in the culinary world to compete in the Flavortown Market for the very first time on Guy’s Grocery Games: All-Star Invitational. The exhilarating competition kicks off on Wednesday, August 16th at 9pm ET/PT with Guy’s most challenging aisle games yet.

Going head-to-head in this monumental showdown are culinary giants Karen Akunowicz, Nate Appleman, Jose Garces, Ilan Hall, Stephanie Izard, Mei Lin, Shota Nakajima, and Jonathon Sawyer as they vie for the chance to win up to $75,000 in prizes and the coveted trophy.

"These culinary rockstars have more awards and accolades than you can count, but let me tell you, they've never experienced the heart-pounding intensity of Flavortown Market before,” said Guy Fieri. “They're itching to prove they're the true masters of flavor, and I've got a few tricks up my sleeve to see if they’re the real deal!"

Each week the chefs go head-to-head to see whose shopping and cooking skills are a cut above the rest. They must navigate their way through the grocery aisles as they are tested in challenges from “Express Lane,” where they must create a signature sandwich and side using only 8 ingredients, to “Budget Battle,” where they must make an impressive weeknight dinner for four with only $25, to “Frozen Food Feud,” where they must make a dish only using frozen ingredients, and many more. Ultimately, the food does the talking, as a rotating panel of judges determine who checks out of the competition.

"It's an absolute thrill to witness these incredible chefs, at the pinnacle of the food world, racing down the aisles for the very first time as Guy Fieri puts their skills to the test. Viewers will be captivated by the extraordinary dishes they create under the pressure of the ticking clock,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Fans can head to FoodNetwork.com/GroceryGames to relive the top moments of the tournament, test their supermarket trivia smarts, and collect shopping and cooking tips from the judges. Plus, they can also join the conversation using #GroceryGames.

Guy’s Grocery Games: All-Star Invitational is produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment for Food Network.