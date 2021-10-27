GREY'S ANATOMY Casts E.R. Fightmaster as First Non-Binary Doctor

E.R. Fightmaster has joined the cast of Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Kai Bartley, the series' first non-binary doctor!

Deadline reports that they will be a reoccurring character as part of Dr. Addison Forbes' (Kate Walsh) Parkinson's research team in Minnesota. They made their debut in the series' recent episode, "Hotter Than Hell".

Fightmaster appeared in season two of Hulu's Shrill. They also were seen in WORK IN PROGRESS on Showtime.

Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time.

The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 18th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions daily. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.