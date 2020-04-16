GRAMMY Museum Announces Debut Of Its Popular Public Program Series

The GRAMMY Museum® announces the debut of its popular Public Program series as part of its Digital Museum on the Museum's website, starting with Soul Asylum this Saturday, April 18, followed by Caitlyn Smith on Monday, April 20. The Museum cancelled all upcoming programs during its closure until further notice in light of COVID-19. The Museum's Public Program series normally takes place in its 200-seat Clive Davis Theater at the GRAMMY MUSEUM L.A. Live, but will now be recorded via Zoom and released on the Museum's website. The series features interviews with moderator Scott Goldman and will be released every week throughout the Museum's indefinite closure. Since the GRAMMY MUSEUM opened 12 years ago, it has offered more than 900 Public Programs.



The Museum has also been releasing free digital content, including never-before-released archival Public Program footage, exhibit slideshows that feature past exhibitions, digital educational content and lessons plans, and continuing its mission of paying tribute to our musical heritage and bringing our community together through music. The Museum is sharing daily playlists and thoughts curated by its staff, including the guest services and security team members, in an effort to continue keeping all employees engaged during this closure.

Confirmed artists participating in the Museum's new digital Public Program series include Ingrid Andress, Brandy Clark, Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon, Echosmith, Jim Lauderdale, Kip Moore, Caitlyn Smith, The Shine Down, Soul Asylum, Webb Wilder, and more artists to be announced soon via the GRAMMY Museum's social channels and website.

The first digital Public Programs to be released will be Soul Asylum this Saturday, April 18, followed by Caitlyn Smith on Monday, April 20. Upcoming dates will be announced soon via the Museum's social channels and website.

The digital Public Program series will be released as part of the Digital Museum on the Museum's Website: grammymuseum.org





