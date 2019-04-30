Freeform's MARVEL'S CLOAK & DAGGER Grows for the 2nd Straight Week to New Season Highs in Women 18-34 and Adults 18-49

On its 5th episode of the season (on 4/25/19), Freeform's "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" grew for the 2 nd straight week among Women 18-34 (+19%-86,000 vs. 72,000) and Adults 18-49 (+4% - 338,000 vs. 324,000) and shot up by double-digits among Women 18-49 (+18%-182,000 vs. 154,000) to hit new season highs in all three Nielsen measures.

Doubling its Live + Same Day audience after three days of delayed viewing, "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" posted a new playback season high among Total Viewers (+100%).



Freeform connects to audiences and goes beyond entertainment with bold, original programming and immersive social engagement. As Disney's young adult television and streaming network, it delivers a unique mix of quality original and acquired series, plus fan-favorite movies and the holiday events "31 Nights of Halloween," "Kick Off to Christmas" and "25 Days of Christmas." The FreeForm app is a service that allows viewers with participating TV subscription services access to 24/7 live viewing of the network, as well as continued on-demand access via a wide array of devices.

Source: The Nielsen Company, Live + 3 Day U.S. Program Delivery and Ratings, 4/25/19 or as dated.

Photo credit: Freeform/Alfonso Bresciani





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You