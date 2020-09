Freeform Casts a Spell on Viewers This October With Fan Favorite 31 NIGHTS OF HALLOWEEN

Another spine-chilling year of October programming.

Grab your popcorn and your (CDC approved) Halloween masks because FreeForm is brewing up another year of spine-chilling October programming. The highly anticipated "31 Nights of Halloween" is back all month long with a lineup of memorable Halloween films. From Oct. 1-31, viewers can celebrate All Hallow's Eve at home with haunting movies, including "The Addams Family" (1991), "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride" and "Hotel Transylvania." Films new to THE LINEUP this year include "Hotel Transylvania 2," "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" and "Ghostbusters" (2016), among others. The network also released a trailer for the programming event, check it out below.

The network is kicking things off with "Freeform's Halloween Road," a drive-thru experience filled with tricks and treats for Halloween lovers in the Los Angeles area. For the third year in a row, FreeForm is creating an immersive event that will take fans on a thrilling journey through some of the most nostalgic Halloween movies, including "Hocus Pocus," "Ghostbusters" and "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas." FreeForm will fright and delight guests with themed surprises, interactive experiences, live entertainment, and exciting photo moments-all from the safety of their own vehicles. Guests can also look forward to additional themed environments from other "31 Nights of Halloween" films.

Watch a trailer below!

Below is a night-by-night list of the programming airing during "31 Nights of Halloween":

Thursday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Casper" (1995)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hotel Transylvania"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hocus Pocus"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"

Friday, Oct. 2

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Goonies"

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Casper" (1995)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hotel Transylvania"

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Beetlejuice"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"

Saturday, Oct. 3

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins"

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Goonies"

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters II"

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Beetlejuice"

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hocus Pocus"

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Addams Family" (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Addams Family Values"

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Craft"

Sunday, Oct. 4

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters II"

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Casper" (1995)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Addams Family" (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Addams Family Values"

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hocus Pocus"

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Sleepy Hollow" (1999)

Monday, Oct. 5

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Casper" (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Sleepy Hollow" (1999)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters II"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Beetlejuice"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Boxtrolls"

Tuesday, Oct. 6

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters II"

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Beetlejuice"

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hotel Transylvania"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

Wednesday, Oct. 7

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Matilda"

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hotel Transylvania"

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Jumanji" (1995)

Thursday, Oct. 8

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Matilda"

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Jumanji" (1995)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Goosebumps" (2015)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Addams Family" (1991)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Addams Family Values"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Warm Bodies"

Friday, Oct. 9

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Mummy" (1999)

2:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Goosebumps" (2015)

4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Addams Family" (1991)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Addams Family Values"

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hocus Pocus"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"

Saturday, Oct. 10

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Mummy" (1999)

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Mummy Returns"

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Casper" (1995)

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hotel Transylvania"

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hotel Transylvania 2" - Freeform Premiere

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" - Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

Sunday, Oct. 11

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Mummy Returns"

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Casper" (1995)

12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

1:50 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hotel Transylvania"

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hotel Transylvania 2"

7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Twitches"

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Twitches Too"

Monday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor" - FreeForm Premiere

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Halloweentown"

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Scared Shrekless"

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Shrek"

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Addams Family" (1991)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Addams Family Values"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Scorpion King" - FreeForm Premiere

Tuesday, Oct. 13

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Goonies"

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Scared Shrekless"

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Shrek"

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Addams Family" (1991)

6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Addams Family Values"

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hocus Pocus"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Casper" (1995)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Casper" (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Beetlejuice"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Boxtrolls"

Thursday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Scream 3"

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Jumanji" (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Beetlejuice"

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Scream"

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Scream 2"

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Craft"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Jumanji" (1995)

Friday, Oct. 16

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Craft"

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Matilda"

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Toy Story of TERROR!" (Disney-Pixar)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Monsters, Inc." (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Monsters, University" (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Toy Story of TERROR!" (Disney-Pixar)

12:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"

Saturday, Oct. 17

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

8:55 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Matilda"

10:55 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters II"

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Beetlejuice"

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hocus Pocus"

9:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Halloweentown"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

Sunday, Oct. 18

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Twitches"

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Twitches Too"

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Beetlejuice"

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hocus Pocus"

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Addams Family" (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Addams Family Values"

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Gremlins"

Monday, Oct. 19

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Matilda"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Gremlins"

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Casper" (1995)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Addams Family" (1991)

7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Addams Family Values"

9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Matilda"

Tuesday, Oct. 20

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Casper" (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Sleepy Hollow" (1999)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters II"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"

Wednesday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Sleepy Hollow" (1999)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbuster II"

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"

Thursday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Jumanji" (1995)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Mummy" (1999)

5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Mummy Returns"

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hocus Pocus"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

Friday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Jumanji" (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Scream"

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Scream 2"

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Beetlejuice"

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Sleepy Hollow" (1999)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"

Saturday, Oct. 24

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Halloweentown"

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Beetlejuice"

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Sleepy Hollow" (1999)

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hocus Pocus"

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Addams Family" (1991)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Addams Family Values"

11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters" (2016) - FreeForm Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 25

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Craft"

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Addams Family" (1991)

4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Addams Family Values"

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters" (2016)

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hocus Pocus"

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Craft"

Monday, Oct. 26

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Casper" (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Twitches"

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Twitches Too"

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hotel Transylvania 2"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"

Tuesday, Oct. 27

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Casper" (1995)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Scared Shrekless"

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Jumanji" (1995)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hotel Transylvania 2"

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hocus Pocus"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"

Wednesday, Oct. 28

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Jumanji" (1995)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Matilda"

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Monsters, Inc." (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"

Thursday, Oct. 29

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters II"

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Sleepy Hollow" (1999)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Beetlejuice"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"

Friday, Oct. 30

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Sleepy Hollow" (1999)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Beetlejuice"

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hocus Pocus"

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Addams Family" (1991)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Addams Family Values"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Simpsons" - "Treehouse of Horror"

Saturday, Oct. 31

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Twitches"

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Twitches Too"

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Halloweentown"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hocus Pocus"

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Addams Family" (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Addams Family Values"

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hocus Pocus"

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ghostbusters" (1984)

Programming subject to change.

